Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Tables

Group A   Overall      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   GD PTS
1 Uruguay   3 3 0 0 5 0   5 9
2 Russia   3 2 0 1 8 4   4 6
3 Saudi Arabia   3 1 0 2 2 7   -5 3
4 Egypt   3 0 0 3 2 6   -4 0
Group B   Overall      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   GD PTS
1 Spain   3 1 2 0 6 5   1 5
2 Portugal   3 1 2 0 5 4   1 5
3 Iran   3 1 1 1 2 2   0 4
4 Morocco   3 0 1 2 2 4   -2 1
Group C   Overall      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   GD PTS
1 France   2 2 0 0 3 1   2 6
2 Denmark   2 1 1 0 2 1   1 4
3 Australia   2 0 1 1 2 3   -1 1
4 Peru   2 0 0 2 0 2   -2 0
Group D   Overall      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   GD PTS
1 Croatia   2 2 0 0 5 0   5 6
2 Nigeria   2 1 0 1 2 2   0 3
3 Iceland   2 0 1 1 1 3   -2 1
4 Argentina   2 0 1 1 1 4   -3 1
Group E   Overall      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   GD PTS
1 Brazil   2 1 1 0 3 1   2 4
2 Switzerland   2 1 1 0 3 2   1 4
3 Serbia   2 1 0 1 2 2   0 3
4 Costa Rica   2 0 0 2 0 3   -3 0
Group F   Overall      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   GD PTS
1 Mexico   2 2 0 0 3 1   2 6
2 Germany   2 1 0 1 2 2   0 3
3 Sweden   2 1 0 1 2 2   0 3
4 South Korea   2 0 0 2 1 3   -2 0
Group G   Overall      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   GD PTS
1 England   2 2 0 0 8 2   6 6
2 Belgium   2 2 0 0 8 2   6 6
3 Tunisia   2 0 0 2 3 7   -4 0
4 Panama   2 0 0 2 1 9   -8 0
Group H   Overall      
POS TEAM   P W D L F A   GD PTS
1 Japan   2 1 1 0 4 3   1 4
2 Senegal   2 1 1 0 4 3   1 4
3 Colombia   2 1 0 1 4 2   2 3
4 Poland   2 0 0 2 1 5   -4 0
  • P: Games Played
  • W: Wins
  • D: Draws
  • L: Losses
  • F: Goals For
  • A: Goals Against
  • GD: Goal Difference
  • PTS: Points