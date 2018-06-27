ESPN FC
Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
2018 World Cup draw complete results
FIFA World Cup
Dec 1, 2017
ESPN staff
Read
Mexico's mentality is 'zero excuses'
FIFA World Cup
24 minutes ago
Read
Facts and figures ahead of Nigeria vs Argentina
Nigeria
37 minutes ago
Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Read
Martinez hints at Belgium changes for England clash
FIFA World Cup
46 minutes ago
Read
Messi looks 'stressed and unhappy' - Zabaleta
FIFA World Cup
50 minutes ago
Sam Marsden
Read
Make or break for Australia in Sochi
FIFA World Cup
53 minutes ago
Read
Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live
FIFA World Cup
54 minutes ago
Read
South Korea's Cho eyes dream England move
FIFA World Cup
about an hour ago
John Duerden
Read
Ballsupski: 100% of Iceland's population will watch their game today
FIFA World Cup
about an hour ago
Read
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
England's Walker not real defender - Wenger
FIFA World Cup
2 hours ago
Mattias Karen
Read
World Cup match ball released - yes, another one
Toe Poke
2 hours ago
Chris Wright
Read
Sweden boss blasts Germany 'provocation'
Sweden
2 hours ago
Tom Marshall
Read
Morocco's Belhanda: VAR just helps the big teams
FIFA World Cup
3 hours ago
Dermot Corrigan
Read
Lukaku misses training ahead of England clash
World Cup 2018
4 hours ago
ESPN
Read
Why the Arab nations have struggled at the World Cup
FIFA World Cup
4 hours ago
John Duerden
Read
Mexico can't let dream start slip
Mexico
5 hours ago
Tom Marshall
Read
Spartak statues show how football can be more than life, death
World Cup
8 hours ago
Jayaditya Gupta in Moscow
Read
Portugal pay the price for Ronaldo's off night
Portugal
9 hours ago
Raphael Honigstein
Read
Opposites Eriksen and Sisto key to Denmark success
Denmark
10 hours ago
Gabrielle Marcotti
Read
Overall
Live
Group A
Overall
POS
TEAM
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
PTS
1
Uruguay
3
3
0
0
5
0
5
9
2
Russia
3
2
0
1
8
4
4
6
3
Saudi Arabia
3
1
0
2
2
7
-5
3
4
Egypt
3
0
0
3
2
6
-4
0
Group B
Overall
POS
TEAM
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
PTS
1
Spain
3
1
2
0
6
5
1
5
2
Portugal
3
1
2
0
5
4
1
5
3
Iran
3
1
1
1
2
2
0
4
4
Morocco
3
0
1
2
2
4
-2
1
Group C
Overall
POS
TEAM
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
PTS
1
France
2
2
0
0
3
1
2
6
2
Denmark
2
1
1
0
2
1
1
4
3
Australia
2
0
1
1
2
3
-1
1
4
Peru
2
0
0
2
0
2
-2
0
Group D
Overall
POS
TEAM
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
PTS
1
Croatia
2
2
0
0
5
0
5
6
2
Nigeria
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
3
3
Iceland
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
4
Argentina
2
0
1
1
1
4
-3
1
Group E
Overall
POS
TEAM
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
PTS
1
Brazil
2
1
1
0
3
1
2
4
2
Switzerland
2
1
1
0
3
2
1
4
3
Serbia
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
3
4
Costa Rica
2
0
0
2
0
3
-3
0
Group F
Overall
POS
TEAM
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
PTS
1
Mexico
2
2
0
0
3
1
2
6
2
Germany
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
3
3
Sweden
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
3
4
South Korea
2
0
0
2
1
3
-2
0
Group G
Overall
POS
TEAM
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
PTS
1
England
2
2
0
0
8
2
6
6
2
Belgium
2
2
0
0
8
2
6
6
3
Tunisia
2
0
0
2
3
7
-4
0
4
Panama
2
0
0
2
1
9
-8
0
Group H
Overall
POS
TEAM
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
PTS
1
Japan
2
1
1
0
4
3
1
4
2
Senegal
2
1
1
0
4
3
1
4
3
Colombia
2
1
0
1
4
2
2
3
4
Poland
2
0
0
2
1
5
-4
0
P:
Games Played
W:
Wins
D:
Draws
L:
Losses
F:
Goals For
A:
Goals Against
GD:
Goal Difference
PTS:
Points